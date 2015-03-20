Mountville Elementary set to close in May 2015

Nearly 250 Troup County students will be redistributed come Fall 2015 as another school falls victim to budget cuts.

On Thursday night, the Troup County Board of Education voted to close Mountville Elementary when classes finish in May.

This comes as the latest in a string of efforts to balance the district's budget. Previously the school board had to close Unity Elementary, West Side Magnet, and Cannon Street Elementary because of funding issues.

Representatives say there has been a lot of backlash from parents but the closures were necessary.

"The feedback hasn't been that great, but then we have some people who are supportive and who understand about facility planning and the plans we have to move Troup County forward and that's what we're trying to do," said Yolanda Stephen, Director of Public Relations for the Troup County Public School System.