Thunder in the Valley air show canceled for Sunday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Thunder in the Valley air show canceled for Sunday

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Brian Correll) (Source: Brian Correll)
(WTVM/WXTX) - Attention viewers: the Thunder in the Valley air show has been canceled for Sunday, March 22, due to inclement weather. 

Shows are only canceled when a threat of lightning or strong wings becomes a public safety issue for the crowds and the acts. 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly