Thunder in the Valley air show canceled for Sunday

Thunder in the Valley runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22.

Thunder in the Valley runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22.

With an estimated more than 10,000 guests, Thunder in the Valley is drawing all types of crowds. Children at Thunder in the Valley were ready for some high-flying action!

With an estimated more than 10,000 guests, Thunder in the Valley is drawing all types of crowds. Children at Thunder in the Valley were ready for some high-flying action!

(WTVM/WXTX) - Attention viewers: the Thunder in the Valley air show has been canceled for Sunday, March 22, due to inclement weather.

Shows are only canceled when a threat of lightning or strong wings becomes a public safety issue for the crowds and the acts.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.