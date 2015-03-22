Arrest made in Troup Co. murder investigation of missing man

Troup County is investigating a potential homicide investigation after a body was found on the 3100 block of Hammett Road. (Source: Denise Mosely)

Troup County is investigating a potential homicide investigation after a body was found on the 3100 block of Hammett Road. (Source: Denise Mosely)

Troup County is investigating a potential homicide investigation after a body was found on the 3100 block of Hammett Road. (Source: Denise Mosely)

Troup County is investigating a potential homicide investigation after a body was found on the 3100 block of Hammett Road. (Source: Denise Mosely)

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in the death of a missing Franklin, GA man.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff announced an arrest in the murder of Jerry Lee Folds, 39 of Franklin, GA. Investigators have arrested Christopher Scott Rice, 20, of LaGrange, and charged him with one count of malice murder.

During the course of this investigation, Rice became a person of interest and was interviewed by investigators. During these interviews Rice did confess to the murder of Jerry Folds, and it appears that Folds was stabbed numerous times by Rice.

Rice is currently being held in Troup County Jail.

Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff's Office were called by the Franklin, GA Police Department around 5 a.m. on March 22 to check a location in the 3100 block of Hammett Road in LaGrange. The call was made in regard to a welfare check on a missing person from the Franklin area.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the missing person's vehicle with no one inside. As deputies were searching the area, they did locate the missing person identified as Folds, who was deceased and appeared to be the victim of foul play.

Folds, a white male, was found in a wooded area about 50 yards behind a club building off Hammett Road.

The GBI was contacted to assist investigators in processing the crime scene and the victim was transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Franklin, GA located just northwest of LaGrange.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.