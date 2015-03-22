1 dead, 1 charged with murder following altercation at Lee Co. residence

No one else inside the home was injured in this situation and the case has been ruled a homicide.





LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriffs are currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one charged with murder, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.At approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, Lee County Sheriff's deputies and East Alabama Medical Center EMS responded to a call in the 40 block of Lee Road 730 in the Beulah community, in response to a person who had been shot.Upon arrival, they located Joshua Dean Peek, 24, of Opelika, AL, with no signs of life. Peek was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:20 a.m. from an apparent gunshot to the face.Lee County Sheriffs have formally charged Robert Maurice Orr, 38, also of Opelika, AL, with murder in Peek's death. Orr is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond. It is believed that Peek and Orr were engaged in an argument which resulted in the fatal shooting.Peek's body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner's office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.Details as to exactly what transpired that resulted in the shooting are still unclear at this time and the homicide remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the Lee County Coroner's Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

If you have any information about this case or any other criminal activity, please, contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 1-334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-555-7847.