Victim allegedly robbed at Columbus motel; 1 suspect arrested, another on the run

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a robbery at the Super 8 Motel on Warm Springs Road.According to the police report, a 24-year-old woman was struck in the chest by a man as he grabbed her book bag and ran on Sunday, March 22.Police arrested one suspect, identified as Miles Archie, 24, of Columbus. Police are looking for another unknown man in connection with the incident. The suspect vehicle is described as a black 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SUV with GA license number PN26159.The victim suffered cuts to her legs during the ordeal and was taken to the hospital for treatment.In two separate related reports, the victim, 24-year-old Anne Pezold is also named as a suspect for possession of a drug related object and possession of dangerous drugs such as marijuana and an unknown substance.There is no indication that Pezold was arrested.

