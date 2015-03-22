College baseball player dismissed for offensive tweet about Mo'n - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

College baseball player dismissed for offensive tweet about Mo'ne Davis

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Mo'ne Davis attends the 2015 Sprint NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Feb. 13, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP) Mo'ne Davis attends the 2015 Sprint NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Feb. 13, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
(WTVM) – Last year's Little League World Series sensation Mo'ne Davis has gotten a lot of positive attention since she dominated the mound last summer, but one collegiate athlete's negative tweet about her got himself dismissed from his baseball team.

Bloomsburg University baseball player Joey Casselberry wrote an offensive tweet on March 20 about the teen athlete while commenting on the upcoming Disney Channel original film about Davis, 13.

According to Sports Illustrated, the tweet, from an account associated with Casselberry that has since been deleted, said: "Disney is making a movie about Mo'ne Davis? WHAT A JOKE. That [expletive] got rocked by Nevada."

WARNING: The language used may offend some. You can see a screenshot of the offensive tweet here.

The Disney Channel original movie, Throw Like Mo, was announced to be in development on March 19, according to Deadline. Casselberry did apologize for the tweets, according to Black Sports Online, before his account was deleted.

The athletic department's took to their official Twitter feed to voice their concerns and announce that the junior first baseman was dismissed from the team.

"Bloomsburg Univ is deeply saddened by what was written about #MoneDavis by one of our student-athletes. His words do not represent us," the university's athletic department said in a series of tweets. "We take matter very seriously; addressed the issue with the student-athlete (who has been dismissed from team), coach, and the team." 

Bloomsburg University, located in Bloomsburg, PA, competes in NCAA Division II athletics and is two and a half hours northeast of Philadelphia. 

Davis, a Philadelphia native, pitched for the Taney [PA] Dragons in the 2014 Little League World Series; the team was defeated by the power-hitting squad from Nevada 8-1 to end their run in the LLWS. 

Before he was dismissed by the team, Casselberry was hitting .389 with two home runs in 18 at-bats in the 2015 season for the Bloomsburg University Huskies.

Mo'ne, who has become an ambassador for youth sports and a teen celebrity since last year's LLWS, has been one of the youngest athlete to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, published her memoirs, and played in the NBA All-Star weekend celebrity basketball game. 

