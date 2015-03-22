College baseball player dismissed for offensive tweet about Mo'ne Davis

Little League World Series prodigy, Mo'ne Davis is shocking the world again with her response to a nasty tweet by a college baseball player.

Mo'ne Davis attends the 2015 Sprint NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Feb. 13, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

(WTVM) – Last year's Little League World Series sensation Mo'ne Davis has gotten a lot of positive attention since she dominated the mound last summer, but one collegiate athlete's negative tweet about her got himself dismissed from his baseball team.

Bloomsburg University baseball player Joey Casselberry wrote an offensive tweet on March 20 about the teen athlete while commenting on the upcoming Disney Channel original film about Davis, 13.

WARNING: The language used may offend some.

Bloomsburg University, located in Bloomsburg, PA, competes in NCAA Division II athletics and is two and a half hours northeast of Philadelphia.

Davis, a Philadelphia native, pitched for the Taney [PA] Dragons in the 2014 Little League World Series; the team was defeated by the power-hitting squad from Nevada 8-1 to end their run in the LLWS.



Before he was dismissed by the team, Casselberry was hitting .389 with two home runs in 18 at-bats in the 2015 season for the Bloomsburg University Huskies.

Mo'ne, who has become an ambassador for youth sports and a teen celebrity since last year's LLWS, has been one of the youngest athlete to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, published her memoirs, and played in the NBA All-Star weekend celebrity basketball game.



