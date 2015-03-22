Vigil held for teens killed in Russell Co. wreck

An accident occurred on County Road 18, just near Highway 165 near Fort Mitchell on Tuesday evening.

An accident occurred on County Road 18, just near Highway 165 near Fort Mitchell on Tuesday evening.

Community members are organizing a vigil at the scene of a fatal accident off Highway 18 near Fort Mitchell, where two teens, Janika Rogers and Asija Johnson, lost their lives Tuesday afternoon.

Community members are organizing a vigil at the scene of a fatal accident off Highway 18 near Fort Mitchell, where two teens, Janika Rogers and Asija Johnson, lost their lives Tuesday afternoon.

A community is still mourning the loss of two teen girls killed in a single vehicle crash in Russell County on Tuesday.

Friends, including classmates and parents in the Russell County community, gathered for prayer and meditation vigil in remembrance of the two teen girls.

Nearly 100 people visited the crash site Sunday on Highway 18 near Fort Mitchell to pay respects for the two young lives that were lost.

Visitors left cards and gifts at the memorial for 17-year-old Janika Rogers and 16-year-old Asija Johnson. They were killed when the car they were riding in a Dodge Ram, left the road and struck a tree before catching fire.

Classmates say only time will help them get over the loss of their friends.

"It makes you want to cry one minute and then the next minute, I'm like she is in a better place now. But just staying here and looking at all this, it's hard," said Valencia Hill.

Organizers of the vigil say they plan to keep the memorial in place, for at least another week. The driver of the car 17-year-old Deontae Gillis was injured in the crash.

Friends of Janika Rogers says she was laid to earlier today in Opp, AL.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.