2 injured in collision at AL 165 and Hwy. 431

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Two people, including an older person and a juvenile, are recovering from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident in Phenix City on Sunday.

Sergeant Joey Williams of the Phenix City Police Department told News Leader 9 that a passenger vehicle traveling south on Hwy. 431 making a left turn onto AL 165 turned in front of an 18-wheeler that was traveling north on 431.

The 78-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle and a juvenile passenger were hurt and transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. There were also no fatalities in the accident.

No other details were released at this time.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All Rights Reserved