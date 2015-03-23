Person found after alert was issued in Troup Co. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Person found after alert was issued in Troup Co.

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Troup County Sheriffs have announced the found the older male who had been reported missing. 

Leroy Hubbard, an 88-year-old male, was last seen 10:30 p.m. Sunday night and was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. Monday, and was reported missing from 871 Shake Rag Rd. 

The alert was canceled at 7:37 a.m. on Monday. 

