Person found after alert was issued in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Troup County Sheriffs have announced the found the older male who had been reported missing.Leroy Hubbard, an 88-year-old male, was last seen 10:30 p.m. Sunday night and was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. Monday, and was reported missing from 871 Shake Rag Rd.

The alert was canceled at 7:37 a.m. on Monday.



Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

