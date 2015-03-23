Monday is #NationalPuppyDay - send us your pictures!

(WTVM) – Everyone loves them and people of all ages want one – Monday is National Puppy Day!

Founded in 2006 by celebrity pet and home lifestyle expert and author Colleen Paige, National Puppy Day is a global hit, becoming trending topics on Twitter in the last three years.

Paige has also spearheaded National Dog and Cat days.

The website dedicated to the love of puppies have tips on how to train puppies, how to celebrate this day and videos of puppies that will make your Monday so great.

