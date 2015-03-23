1 GA service member named on alleged Islamic State 'hit list'

(WTVM) – The Islamic State's propaganda machine has published more than 100 military service member's names in what is regarded as a "hit list" – and one Georgian is named.

The service member from Georgia will not be named and his location will not be given, but he is one of 100 members of the U.S. Army, Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps active members listed in on the Islamic State Hacking Division's list, published to urge "lone wolf" attacks on military members.

There were no service members from Alabama named on the list and none from Fort Benning.

According to ABC News, the list includes the personal information of 100 military members and was posted on a website operated by the IS social media division.

Three active service members whose names were listed spoke to ABC News, and in interviews said they were not fazed by the online threats.

The U.S. Department of Defense, the FBI and the Pentagon have already began notifying the named service members on the list and looking into how the information was obtained.

An official from the DOD told ABC News it appears the list was not obtained by a cyber hack, and was first published online on March 21.

Out of the 100 named, 25 Air Force members are or were previously stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, according to our sister station KSLA.

On their Facebook page, U.S. Central Command's Chief of Staff Major General Michael X. Garrett, U.S. Army, posted a message urging U.S. military members to continue vigilance in posting information on social media.

"Adversaries and malicious 'cyber' actors continue to use any method possible in an attempt to gain access and exploit any information they can. I ask that you maintain vigilance and continue to safeguard yourself and your family's security while interfacing on the internet and participating in social media," Maj. Gen. Garrett said.

The U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team posted a number of security tips that can be seen by clicking here.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.