Many questions linger during Troup Co. murder investigation

Police arrested Christopher Scott Rice, 20, of LaGrange, GA and charged him with one count of malice murder in the death of a Franklin, GA man.

Police arrested Christopher Scott Rice, 20, of LaGrange, GA and charged him with one count of malice murder in the death of a Franklin, GA man.

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Unanswered questions remain in LaGrange as a homicide shook the area Sunday morning.

Investigators at the Troup County Sheriff's Department arrested Christopher Scott Rice, 20, on Sunday evening for the murder of Jerry Lee Folds.

Lee is at the Troup County Jail an official say he confessed to the murder of Folds during his initial interviews.

"It was a missing person from their area and they believed he was in our jurisdiction and they wanted us to just go see his current status if he was okay or if he was injured or something," Troup Co. Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Stewart Smith said.

Officials with the Troup County Sheriff's Office say they respond to multiple welfare checks every week but they rarely find such horrific scene like they did on Sunday.

The Franklin, GA police department asked deputies to search the 3100 block of Hammett Road after a concerned friend notified them that Jerry Folds was missing on Saturday evening. When Troup County officials arrived on location, they found folds in a wooded area deceased and appearing to be a victim of foul play.

"Through the investigation talking to friends and family members and going through some of the property they were able to develop a suspect name," Smith said.

Officials charged rice with one count of malice murder; they also say Rice and Folds were not related, but cannot confirm if they knew each other.

Smith said they have yet to discover a motive for this crime. Deputies found Folds quickly upon arrival and say his body did not appear to be concealed in anyway.

Official say they are not looking for any other suspects and rice is scheduled to make his first appearance in court this week.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.