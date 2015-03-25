75th Ranger Regiment treats Make-A-Wish boy to unforgettable gift

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM/WXTX) - A young boy from New Mexico received some advanced, but fun training provided by the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Eleck Stone, an 8-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis, has the dream of being a member of highly trained members of the 75th Ranger Regiment, stationed at Fort Benning.

Accompanied by his younger brother Bryce, Eleck got to be one of the boys, participating in airborne training, briefings, and weapons training.

At the end of his training, Eleck was unanimously voted to the ranks of the U.S. Army's premier raid force.

The training days, happening on March 19 and March 20, brought Eleck close to his dream and his family history; Eleck said his grandfather is a Vietnam War veteran.

