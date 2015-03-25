Funeral arrangements set for LaGrange murder victim

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The motive of a LaGrange murder remains a mystery as loved ones prepare for the victim's funeral on Thursday March 26.

20-year-old Christopher Scott Rice appeared in court on Monday to hear the charges against him.

News Leader 9 spoke to the Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff who says that narrowing down a motive is difficult since Rice confessed to the murder but then immediately asked for a lawyer and stopped talking.

He faces one count of malice murder after Troup County officials found Folds' body when responding to a welfare check.

A concerned friend notified the Franklin, Georgia Police Department that Folds was missing on Saturday evening.

Officials then tracked Folds' cell phone to a property off the 3100 block of Hammett Road where they found his body and evidence of foul play.

It is still unknown how and if Rice and Folds knew each other. This case is under investigation.

