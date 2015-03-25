Investigators still searching for motive after suspect remains quiet

The motive of a LaGrange murder remains a mystery as loved ones prepare for the victim's funeral tomorrow.

20-year-old Christopher Scott Rice appeared in court on Monday to hear the charges against him. Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said that narrowing down a motive is proving difficult since Rice confessed to the murder but then immediately asked for a lawyer and stopped talking.

He faces one count of Malice Murder after Troup County officials found Folds' body when responding to a welfare check. A concerned friend notified the Franklin, Georgia Police Department that Folds was missing on Saturday evening. Officials then tracked Folds' cell phone to a property off the 3100th block of Hammett Road where they found his body and evidence of foul play.