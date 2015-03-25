Investigators still searching for motive after suspect remains q - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Investigators still searching for motive after suspect remains quiet

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -

The motive of a LaGrange murder remains a mystery as loved ones prepare for the victim's funeral tomorrow.

20-year-old Christopher Scott Rice appeared in court on Monday to hear the charges against him. Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff  said that narrowing down a motive is proving difficult since Rice confessed to the murder but then immediately asked for a lawyer and stopped talking.

He faces one count of Malice Murder after Troup County officials found Folds' body when responding to a welfare check. A concerned friend notified the Franklin, Georgia Police Department that Folds was missing on Saturday evening. Officials then tracked Folds' cell phone to a property off the 3100th block of Hammett Road where they found his body and evidence of foul play. 

Questions as to how and if Rice and Folds knew each other still remain unanswered.

Funeral services for Folds are scheduled for 2 pm tomorrow in the Chapel of Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral home in Hogansville.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.


 



Powered by Frankly