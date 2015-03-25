Investigators still searching for motive after suspect remains quiet

The motive of a LaGrange murder remains a mystery as loved ones prepare for the victim's funeral tomorrow.
20-year-old Christopher Scott Rice appeared in court on Monday to hear the charges against him. Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said that narrowing down a motive is proving difficult since Rice confessed to the murder but then immediately asked for a lawyer and stopped talking.
He faces one count of Malice Murder after Troup County officials found Folds' body when responding to a welfare check. A concerned friend notified the Franklin, Georgia Police Department that Folds was missing on Saturday evening. Officials then tracked Folds' cell phone to a property off the 3100th block of Hammett Road where they found his body and evidence of foul play.
Questions as to how and if Rice and Folds knew each other still remain unanswered.
Funeral services for Folds are scheduled for 2 pm tomorrow in the Chapel of Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral home in Hogansville.
Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.
Columbus Fire and EMS rescued a 17-year-old female Thursday afternoon near the Bibb City water dam.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS rescued a 17-year-old female Thursday afternoon near the Bibb City water dam.More >>
The Columbus Chamber of Commerce celebrated the culmination of Small Business Week with an awards reception.More >>
The Columbus Chamber of Commerce celebrated the culmination of Small Business Week with an awards reception.More >>
The Robert Bentley investigation came with a huge price tag out of taxpayers’ pockets.More >>
The Robert Bentley investigation came with a huge price tag out of taxpayers’ pockets.More >>
Easter Sunday is only days away, and many take the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday.More >>
Easter Sunday is only days away, and many take the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday.More >>
Spring is here and summer is on its way. In efforts to keep people safe while enjoying the Chattahoochee River, five agencies are preparing for a swift water rescue exercise.More >>
Spring is here and summer is on its way. In efforts to keep people safe while enjoying the Chattahoochee River, five agencies are preparing for a swift water rescue exercise.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
Athens police arrested a local woman on a capital murder charge on Wednesday.More >>
Athens police arrested a local woman on a capital murder charge on Wednesday.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission has responded to a complaint filed by Auditor Jim Zeigler regarding Rebekah Mason, the former top aide to ex-Gov. Robert Bentley with whom Bentley was accused of having an affair.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission has responded to a complaint filed by Auditor Jim Zeigler regarding Rebekah Mason, the former top aide to ex-Gov. Robert Bentley with whom Bentley was accused of having an affair.More >>
A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.More >>
A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.More >>
When a Weiner 10-year-old got a goat as an early birthday present, she didn’t know she was getting a life saver.More >>
When a Weiner 10-year-old got a goat as an early birthday present, she didn’t know she was getting a life saver.More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.More >>
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.More >>