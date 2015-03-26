CPD locates missing teen Kayla Lewis - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD locates missing teen Kayla Lewis

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Kayla Lewis has been located, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department.

No other details have been given about her location or disappearance. The 13-year-old had been reported missing since March 20. 

CPD would like to thank you citizens for your help.

