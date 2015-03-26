Have you been a recipient of #RAK17? Let us know

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM/WXTX) - Have you been the lucky recipient of the kindness of Rak17 (Random Acts of Kindness) and want to share your experience with us?

Give us a call at (706)-494-5458 - we want to hear from you.

What is RAK17? An anonymous, but very generous person has been garnering donations and donating them to folks who may need it – thus, random acts of kindness.

On March 17, the person left 102 $5 bills in various Columbus locations, and documented where they were found. Pretty cool, right?

Check out their website here: http://www.rak17.com/#intro

Copyright 2015 WTVM/WXTX. All rights reserved.