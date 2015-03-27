3 arrested in $27k bust deny knowledge drugs, weapons

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM/WXTX) – Three people were arrested and charged after allegedly being caught with a number of street drugs with a street value totaling more than $27,000, but denied knowledge of the drugs, cash and weapons in court on Friday.

Jeremy McGee, 24, of Smiths Station, AL, Corey Steele, 22, of Fortson, GA, and Megan Steenmark, 24, of Columbus, were arrested on March 25 in the 6000 block of Warm Springs Court.

At the time of their arrest, the trio had several grams of different drugs, including marijuana, heroin, MDMA, or "molly," pure THC, LSD, Zanax, methamphetamine and mushrooms, totaling in a street value of $27.771. Also inside the home were two revolvers, a TEC-9, a sawed-off rifle and more than $5,000 in cash.

The three face a myriad of drug-related objects, weapons, drug trafficking charges.

In Recorders Court on Friday, an officer with the drug task force testified that once at the police station, all three denied knowing the drugs were in the apartment, and Steenmark said she was watching the apartment for someone else.

All were given a bail amounts for each charge and bounded over to superior court, but each were held without bail on the trafficking charges.

More arrests are also expected to be made in this case.

