Surveillance photos released of Speakeasy armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On March 27 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Columbus Police Department Patrol Division responded to the Speakeasy located at 3123 Mercury Drive in reference to an armed robbery of the business.The manager reported that he was standing outside near the back door of the business when a black male jumped out the front passenger's side of a white SUV and pointed a silver gun at him. The suspect then forced the manager back inside the business and demanded money.After receiving an undetermined amount of money, the suspect fled the business in the white SUV in an unknown direction. The driver of the vehicle was an unknown black male.The suspect was described as a black male standing between 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing a black toboggan, black jacket and black pants.The Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault is asking anyone with any information about this crime to contact Corporal Jason Brown at 706-225-4438 or the Robbery/Assault unit at 706-653-3400.

