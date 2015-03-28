People arrested for hiding armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two people were accused of hiding a man wanted for an alleged armed robbery.

Christopher Houston and Annie Giddens were arrested Friday for hiding 22-year-old Devonte Howard in an Elizabeth Canty apartment.

When Columbus police arrived at the apartment, they asked the duo if Howard was inside, and Giddens told them no. During a search of the apartment, they saw Howard trying to run and he was then arrested.

Houston and Giddens are charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive. Both of their bonds are set for $2,000. They are scheduled to appear in Superior Court on April 2.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.