Veterans honored with flag ceremony from House of Heroes

A special flag ceremony and reception to celebrate the service of military veterans was held Saturday in Columbus.

The ceremony is part of a project called Redeeming the Block, where veteran's homes received a face lift with the help of the community.

A crowd of volunteers from area churches, and the community paused to celebrate military veterans at Asbury United Methodist Church.

"So today we wanted to have a special ceremony to recognize them and honor them with a flag flown at the United States capitol in their honor," Susan Wood said, Executive Director for House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter.

"I'm very, very honored. Its a privileged," SSG Calvin Payne Sr. said.

House of Heroes also celebrated the first year of Redeeming the Block, which helped to fix or repair a veterans home.

"I had a lot of stuff to do around my house and by me having bad back, a lot of stuff I couldn't do on my own, so when they called me and told me they are going to come out help me, I think that was real nice," SGT Richard Person said.

The project gives area churches an alternate spring break experience. House of Heroes makes repairs to homes of the elderly or disabled military veterans and retired public safety officers. Other volunteers include soldiers from Fort Benning.

"This is the first year we are doing redeeming the block and it has turned out to be a success," Susan Wood said.

"I think it's a wonderful thing that they appreciate what we do for our country," Richard Person said.

Not only does redeeming the block repair homes at no cost, but it's also helping to rebuilding lives

"I just thank God I was able to serve 22 years for my country and I appreciate the house of heroes serving me," Calvin Payne Sr. stated.

Founded 15 years ago, House of Heroes wants to continue rebuilding Columbus one block at a time.

During the Redeeming the Block project, volunteers were able to complete minor repairs for 12 houses in the Oakland Park area.

