Claims of discrimination come with Georgia House Bill SB-129

Backlash and boycotting continues in our area and across the nation as many are claiming discrimination with Indiana's new Religious Freedom Law.

It protects businesses from lawsuits if they refuse service to customers based on religious values. The Colgay Pride group and supporters met Sunday night to protest a similar bill now in the hands of the Georgia House.

Religious Freedom bills are popping up in states like Georgia. SB129 is up in the air as the Georgia House canceled Monday's meeting to review the bill.

Even though the issue is heating up, Senator Joshua McKoon of Columbus, a major proponent of the bill, says he will keep fighting to get it signed into law.

"If we don't get anything done between now and Thursday night, the bill will be alive for the 2016 legislative session in the House," McKoon said.

Opponents claim the bill would allow for discrimination and denial of services, especially affecting the LGBT community.

Multiple businesses in Columbus are taking a stand against discrimination by displaying a sticker that says, "We serve all."

"It basically lets people know that you don't discriminate. You don't support bills like this, and you want people to come in your door of all walks of faith, race, creed, sexual orientation, it doesn't matter. That you serve all," said Jeremy Hobbs of Colgay Pride.

Administrators of the popular local wedding venue the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center said they never nor will they in the future, discriminate based on race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religious, or political beliefs.

Major corporations with ties close to home are also taking a stand like Delta Airlines who says, "Delta strongly opposes these measures and we join the business community in urging state officials to reject these proposals."

"It's an honor to see people stand up for the rights of citizens because this is very well the next civil rights movement for our country," Hobbs said.

Georgia state Senator Josh McKoon says he is open to amendments to the bill- only if someone presents him evidence that it could discriminate.