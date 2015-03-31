Tyson Foods to close Buena Vista plant in May

MARION COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Tyson Foods announced in a news release that it would be "discontinuing operations" at its Buena Vista plant in May.

The closure announcement, made on March 27, said the move was made "as part of ongoing efforts to increase efficiencies" in its Georgia poultry operations.

In total, 190 jobs in Marion County will be lost with the plant closure.

"Because these changes affect our team members and their families, it was a very tough decision," said Noel White, president of Poultry for Tyson Foods, in the news release. "Our business needs have changed in southern Georgia, so after a great deal of consideration, we've decided to take these steps in order to best serve our customers."

The closure also comes with the announcement that the company would also discontinue a third-shift at its plant in Dawson, Ga. In Dawson, 70 jobs will be lost when the changes take effect on April 10.

The closure comes on the heels of the company announcing an expansion of its Vienna, GA plant in January.

Tyson Foods, headquartered in Springdale, Ark., is a parent company of Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidell's and State Fair.

