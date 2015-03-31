Knight Cities Challenge awards Midtown Inc. with thousands of do - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Knight Cities Challenge awards Midtown Inc. with thousands of dollars

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An organization accepted a challenge in order to win a large amount of money to revamp the city.

This Knight Cities Challenge was an initiative that attracted more than 7,000 ideas to make communities more vibrant and lively.

Midtown Inc. was honored to receive a portion of the $5 million that was awarded for 32 innovative projects.

The Knight Cities Challenge awarded Midtown with $199,195 and has invested over $3 million in Columbus since 2008.

In order to enter this challenge people had to answer the question: What's your best idea to make cities more successful?

The Executive Director, Anne King, of Midtown Inc. entered the contest in order to establish a network of bicycle and pedestrian connections among the entertainment and business district of Uptown Columbus as well as establish the diverse neighborhoods of Mid Town.

The challenge began in October 2014 and the finalists were announced in January. This challenge will reopen for submissions in the fall.

For more information about this initiative click here.

