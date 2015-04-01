BE THERE: STEM night emphasizes the importance of math & science careers at MLK

COLUMBUS (WTVM)-Science is jumping off the pages and into real life scenarios at Martin Luther King Elementary in Columbus.

The school held a Title One Family Engagement Math, Science and Technology night. Doc Atom, the scientist, blew up a balloon to show how metal creates friction inside the party favor. He also demonstrated how to mix chemicals to make slime. "We like to take the science that you see on a piece of paper and we like to apply it in experiments that you can see," Doc Atom said.

And the kids like seeing Doc Atom in action. He travels across the state of Georgia teaching students how to use science, technology, engineering and math in everyday life.

He stopped by Martin Luther King Elementary school's STEM night to help the school emphasize the importance of STEM, since only 16 percent of American high school seniors are proficient in math and interested in a STEM career, according to the US department of education.

First grade teacher at MLK, Cyndee Gibson stated, “If they start out at a younger age, at kindergarten, first grade level and elementary level, they are able to compete when they get to high school with the rest of those in the country."

And the hands on juggling act seem to be working for students.

"I have problems in math, but I'm getting really good at it," a student stated.

The United States has become a global leader, in large part, through the genius and hard work of its scientists, engineers and innovators which is there's such a great demand for students in the US to get on board with STEM.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.