Fate of multiple bills now lies in the hand of Governor Nathan Deal

Lawmakers approved a multi-billion dollar state budget, what some say was their top priority, as well as what some representatives are calling much needed legislation. "Transportation is probably the second most important bill of this legislative session," Smyre said.



The almost $1 billion proposal will pump money into the state's roadways through a tax on gas. Supporters referenced a crumbling and unsafe system of bridges and roads as their reason for pushing the bill through.

"Bridges are in, so many of them, are in disrepair and we can not continue to allow infrastructure to deteriorate," Smyre said.



Safety was the center of another bill that made its way through the House- the legalization of the sale of fireworks. Several lawmakers expressed concern about injuries to children caused by fireworks but the measure still managed to pass 43 to seven late last night.

If Governor Deal signs the bill into law, firework companies and nonprofits using the sales as fundraisers would have to be licensed and pay fees. As the fate of these bills hangs in the air, legislatures will have to take it one day at a time.

"Of course the governor looks at everything and after seasonal we'll have conversation with the Governor's office and then we'll go from there," Symre said.

Columbus Fire Chief Ricky Shores says if the law is finalized, it could effect Fourth of July celebrations across the valley.

Two other major bills set to be approved by Governor Deal are the Todd Gurley bill making it a crime to entice student athletes to break NCAA rules by taking money and a bill requiring insurance coverage for autism spectrum disorders.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.