3 men charged in multiple AL burglaries, thefts

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Three men currently in jail will face additional charges in Tallapoosa County for multiple burglaries and thefts that spanned three different Alabama counties.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department, along with the Elmore County Sheriff's Department, Coosa County Sheriff's Department, Russell Lands Security, Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, Lowndes County Sheriff's Department, Montgomery Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service teamed up to investigate numerous burglaries and thefts that occurred at residences on Lake Martin that span over a period of time from October 2014 to January 2015 in Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa Counties.

As a result, of the combined efforts during the investigations the following have been arrested and charged in the burglaries and thefts in Tallapoosa County:

Kameron Shakear Malone, 22, of Montgomery, AL, was arrested on January 22 and initially charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft related to a lake residence and placed in the Tallapoosa County Jail.

As a result of the investigation Malone has been charged with 12 additional counts of third-degree burglary, nine more of counts of second-degree theft, and three more counts of first-degree theft.

Malone's remains in the Tallapoosa County and his bond has been set at $155,000.00.

Two more warrants have been signed on following individuals:

Robbie Christopher McCall, 29, of Hayneville, AL, is currently being held in the Elmore County Jail pending charges in Elmore County related to their burglaries and thefts. McCall faces 13 counts of third-degree burglary, 10 counts of second-degree theft and three counts of first-degree theft in Tallapoosa County.

Darilyn Parker, 30, of Letohatchee, AL is currently being held in the Coosa County Jail pending charges in Coosa County related to their burglaries and thefts. Parker faces 13 additional counts of third-degree burglary, 10 counts of second-degree theft, and three counts of first-degree theft in Tallapoosa County.

