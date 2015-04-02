President Obama: 'I welcome a robust debate' on tentative Iran d - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

President Obama: 'I welcome a robust debate' on tentative Iran deal

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect

(WTVM) – Watch live as world leaders announce a tentative deal being reached in the Iran nuclear deal.

President Obama will also be speaking on the deal at 2:15 p.m. ET, the White House announced. To view it on your mobile device, click here.

To view the tentative deal's parameters from CNN, click here.  

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly