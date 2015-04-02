First graders initiate Georgia's official state mammal

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Thanks to a group of first grade students at Reese Road Leadership Academy there is an official state mammal.

The group of first grade students and teachers wrote a letter to Representative Carolyn Hughley asking her to sponsor legislation for an official state mammal, and she did just that.

Georgia now has the white-tailed deer as its official state mammal. House Bill 70 passed this on the last day of the General Assembly.

This idea sparked at the beginning of the school year when one fourth grade student's cub-scout project listed a few of the official state symbols.

Through this project the student learned that Georgia was one of the last three states that did not have an official state mammal.

Once the fourth grade students shared this information with the first graders they were excited to take on the project of getting Georgia an official state mammal and indeed it was a success.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.