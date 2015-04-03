Easter events happening this weekend - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Easter events happening this weekend

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

  • More on the WebMore>>

  • Columbus church depicts road to crucifixion with 'Passion Walk'

    Columbus church depicts road to crucifixion with 'Passion Walk'

    Friday, April 3 2015 11:13 PM EDT2015-04-04 03:13:14 GMT
    Friday, April 3 2015 11:21 PM EDT2015-04-04 03:21:10 GMT
    People of different faiths around the country and here at home are marking this holy week which for many culminates on Easter Sunday. 
    Christians mark the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday and those of the Jewish faith are beginning eight days of Passover.    More >>
    People of different faiths around the country and here at home are marking this holy week which for many culminates on Easter Sunday. 
    Christians mark the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday and those of the Jewish faith are beginning eight days of Passover.    More >>

(WTVM) – While Easter is only two days away, there are several events happening this weekend to celebrate Easter and Good Friday.

Good Friday is a day that Christians celebrate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and this is also the time of year where kids have fun Easter egg hunting!

Here is a list of events happening this weekend:

  • Good Friday service at Crosspointe Church located at 6301 Airport Thruway on Friday April 3 at 6:30
  • Good Friday service at Cascade Hills located at 727 54th St. on Friday April 3 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Easter egg hunt at Gentian Baptist Church located at 3853 Gentian Boulevard on Saturday April 4 at 10 a.m.
  • City-wide Easter egg hunt at 400 4th Commons on Saturday April 4 at noon
  • Community Easter egg hunt and cookie decorating at Living Grace UMC located at 3969 Edgewood Cir. at 2 p.m.
  • Easter egg hunt at Callaway Gardens at Robin Lake Beach on Saturday April 4 at noon
  • Easter egg hunt at Kiesel Park located at 520 Chadwick Ln. in Auburn, AL on Saturday April 5 at 10 a.m.
  • Easter on the Square located in downtown Opelika, AL at 10 a.m.
  • Easter Fest at Solid Rock located at 6959 Warm Springs Rd. on Saturday April 5 at 1 p.m.
If you have any cute Easter pictures please send them to pix@wtvm.com. News Leader 9 wishes you all a Happy Easter!

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • YOUR TURN ON 9

  • What's your favorite Easter candy?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Peeps
    11%
    19 votes
    Cadbury Eggs
    17%
    30 votes
    Reese's Eggs
    32%
    57 votes
    Jelly Beans
    24%
    43 votes
    Chocolate eggs
    10%
    17 votes
    Anything shaped like a bunny
    1%
    1 vote
    Anything bit-sized and in pastel wrappers
    5%
    9 votes
Powered by Frankly