Easter events happening this weekend

People of different faiths around the country and here at home are marking this holy week which for many culminates on Easter Sunday. Christians mark the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday and those of the Jewish faith are beginning eight days of Passover.

(WTVM) – While Easter is only two days away, there are several events happening this weekend to celebrate Easter and Good Friday.

Good Friday is a day that Christians celebrate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and this is also the time of year where kids have fun Easter egg hunting!

Here is a list of events happening this weekend:

Good Friday service at Crosspointe Church located at 6301 Airport Thruway on Friday April 3 at 6:30

Good Friday service at Cascade Hills located at 727 54th St. on Friday April 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Easter egg hunt at Gentian Baptist Church located at 3853 Gentian Boulevard on Saturday April 4 at 10 a.m.

City-wide Easter egg hunt at 400 4th Commons on Saturday April 4 at noon

Community Easter egg hunt and cookie decorating at Living Grace UMC located at 3969 Edgewood Cir. at 2 p.m.

Easter egg hunt at Callaway Gardens at Robin Lake Beach on Saturday April 4 at noon

Easter egg hunt at Kiesel Park located at 520 Chadwick Ln. in Auburn, AL on Saturday April 5 at 10 a.m.

Easter on the Square located in downtown Opelika, AL at 10 a.m.

Easter Fest at Solid Rock located at 6959 Warm Springs Rd. on Saturday April 5 at 1 p.m.

If you have any cute Easter pictures please send them to pix@wtvm.com . News Leader 9 wishes you all a Happy Easter!

