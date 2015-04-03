Person wanted for passing counterfeit money

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit needs help identifying an individual.

The unknown person drives a four door white Chevrolet Trailblazer with an unknown tag.

The individual was last seen at a Marathon Gas Station on Warm Springs Road and is wanted for passing counterfeit money.

If anyone has any information regarding this person please contact the Financial Crimes Unit or Cpl. Edenfield at (706) 225-4380.

