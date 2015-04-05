Columbus church raises funds to provide bomb shelters for children in Israel

As tensions continue to mount in the Middle East, the death toll of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives climbs in the thousands.

A devastating reality that has sparked one Columbus church into action.

As children sleep on their mother's lap, it appeared like just another Sunday at Solid Rock Church. However, as collection bags made their way through the crowds like they do every week, what some call a life saving project was set in motion.



"Operation life shield which places these bomb shelters in strategic areas in Israel for really the saving of lives," Lead Pastor Jay Bailey said.



Members of the Solid Rock congregation are hoping to collect $32,000 to donate two bomb shelters to be placed in what they call heightened danger zones.



"Children and the elderly, they're our first priority and that's going into the equation when security experts give me the priorities," said Rabbi Shmuel Bowman, founder of Project Life Shield.



"Can you imagine living in a land where at any time incoming rockets are going to fall? You have no idea when. All you hear is the alarm. You have anywhere between seven seconds and one minute to find a safe place," Bailey said.



Something that has traumatic and scarring effects relief workers claim.



"You've got teenagers who are now going back and sleeping in their parent's bedroom, you've got teenagers who are showering with the door open," Bowman said.



At Solid Rock, a Christian holiday is being celebrated by crossing religious divisions and aiming to save some of the innocent lives caught up in a long-lived conflict.



"We who believe that Jesus gives new life, we ought to be able to extend that in practical ways as well as spiritual ways to all humanity," Bailey said.



A dollar total won't be official until tomorrow, but church leaders say they will continue to accept donations until they reach their goal.



