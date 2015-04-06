Police arrest man, girlfriend in connection to Kmart armed robbery Monday

We're learning more about the two suspects involved in Monday's armed robbery at the K-Mart on Airport Thruway, the third time one of the robbers has committed the crime at this specific business, the latest involving drugs.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Police have arrested a man and his girlfriend in connection to an armed robbery at the Kmart store located at 2500 Airport Thruway.

Police say Joshua Jean Hanks, 26, approached the Kmart Pharmacy shortly before noon on Monday, April 6 and demanded narcotics. Hanks threatened the three pharmacy employees with a handgun. He then took narcotics from the pharmacy and left the store.

Hanks was observed entering a vehicle in the parking lot by a concerned citizen who followed the vehicle as it fled the area. Hanks drove to a nearby location where he exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Further investigation revealed that Hanks was a registered guest at the Extended Stay Hotel on Armour Road. Police responded to that area, and Hanks was observed attempting to flee the hotel on foot. He was taken into custody.

It was discovered that Hanks had made a hole through the wall of his room into the room that backed up to his room. There was a temporary patch on the wall where plumbing work had been done.

He entered that room which had been rented by another individual and exited the door of that room in an effort to evade capture.

When Hanks was taken into custody a quantity of narcotics was found in his possession. The estimated value of the oxycodone that was in his possession is at $36,465.

Investigation revealed that Hank's girlfriend, 38-year-old Leslie Bottoms, shared the hotel room with him and had an involvement in the armed robbery.

Hanks has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obstruction, first degree burglary, possession with intent to distribute schedule ii, and false report of a crime.

Bottoms has been charged with armed robbery.

Both are scheduled to appear in recorder's court on April 9 at 9 a.m.

