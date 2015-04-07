St. Francis hires interim CEO - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

St. Francis hires interim CEO

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital has selected an interim CEO to replace the former CEO who resigned last month.

Kirk Wilson will be the new interim president and CEO for the embattled hospital.

The board worked with Jackson Executives of Atlanta to identify a candidate. Wilson brings over 35 years in executive health care strategy and management, including several years as President or CEO responsible for all strategy and operations of major medical centers.

"We believe Kirk Wilson will be able to make improvements in the day to day operation of the hospital. This will allow the board to continue to focus on correcting the financial course of the organization," says Richard Bradley, Chair, St. Francis Board of Trustees.

Wilson is previously the founder, president and CEO of KMB Healthcare, a consulting and interim management company. Previously he was the president and CEO of St. Joseph's Healthcare in Atlanta, GA. St. Joseph's is one of America's largest cardiology/cardiac surgery and robotic surgery programs and is one of only a handful of hospitals that earned the Magnet Nursing Designation four times. Wilson's expertise includes medical staff relations, productivity improvement and service/quality enhancement.

"I am excited to join St. Francis and support the Board of Trustees to advance its mission of providing compassionate health care to the community while remaining patient focused and improving financial stability," Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson earned his MA in Hospital Health and Administration from the University of Iowa and his BA with Sequence in Hospital Administration at Concordia College in Minnesota.

Robert Granger resigned as president and CEO on March 9 after serving in those positions since August 2005. There had not been any reasons given for his resignation. 

His resignation came after a tumultuous few months for the private hospital. On Nov. 14, their chief financial officer Matt Moore was fired after being suspended in late October; a week later, on Nov. 21 there were 65 positions eliminated. 

Those decision came on the heels of a "budget inaccuracy" found that $30 million missing. 

