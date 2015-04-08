Finalists announced for CSU's presidency

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus State University is getting even closer to naming their new president as the names of the finalists have been announced.

Board of Regents Chair Neil L. Pruitt Jr. and the University System of Georgia Chancellor Han Huckaby announced Dr. Randy Hanna, Dr. Chris Markwood and Dr. Carl Stockton as the three finalists.

Dr. Randy Hanna was the former chancellor for the Florida College System from 2011 until 2015. Hanna obtained a law degree from Florida State University and a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Chris Markwood was the provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Texas A&M University. He also has a doctorate in political science from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Dr. Carl Stockton served as provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at the University of Houston. His doctorate is in health education from the University of Tennessee.

The Board of Regents will name the next president of CSU at a future meeting.

For more information about the finalists please click here.

