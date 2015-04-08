WATCH LIVE ON WTVM.com: AP - Tsarnaev guilty of Boston Marathon bombing; could get death penalty

In this courtroom sketch, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, right, and defense attorney Judy Clarke are depicted watching evidence displayed on a monitor during his federal death penalty trial Monday, March 9, 2015, in Boston. (AP Photo/Jane Flavell Collins)

According to the Associated Press, the jury has reached a verdict in the death penalty trial for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

You can watch live coverage of the verdict reading by clicking here, via ABC News.

