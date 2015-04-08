Rothschild Leadership Academy receives prestigious award

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local leadership academy earned one of the highest honors awarded for technology and engineering education.

The Rothschild Leadership Academy Engineering and Technology program was awarded the 2015 Program of Excellence Award. Mbonya Myers was the classroom teacher who lead this program and who was also the 2012 Muscogee County School District Top Ten Teacher of the Year and 2013 Harvard Fellow.

This prestigious award was presented at the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association's conference in March in recognition of outstanding contributions to the profession.

The competition was sponsored by the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

All candidates had to provide technology and engineering education instruction of high quality, relevant study of technological literacy and it must be student-centered.

