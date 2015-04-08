BE THERE: Golfers needed to tee off, support positive students - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BE THERE: Golfers needed to tee off, support positive students

COLUMBUS (WTVM)- Arnold Magnet Academy is teeing off to help support students who display positive behavior in class.

The middle school is hosting a golf tournament, and they want you to participate.  

"We help the Arnold Golf and oversee the Columbus Valley Middle School program, so I'm kind of golf crazy," said Stephanie Callahan, Director of Operations at Godwin Creek Golf Course. 

Her son attends Arnold and she's hoping to attract other golf enthusiasts to shoot and par in the schools' golf tourney on May 16th starting at 9 a.m. 

"Tournaments can raise lots of money. A lot of people will pay for golf... just to play the game. And to think that they are also contributing to something that's going to affect our school and the community, it's a win- win for everybody," said Callahan. 

Proceeds from the tourney will go toward rewarding students with positive behavior. 

"The golf tournament is a great fundraiser," added Principal Brenda Badura. "When we collect the money, we want to buy a monitor and display our students who are doing the right things."

It's all a part of PBIS, or Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, a process for improving student-behavior that several schools in Muscogee County have implemented including Double Churches Middle and Fox Elementary Schools. School districts across the nation in North Carolina and Missouri are also using PBIS.

Arnold PBIS coach Sonja Parker said her goal is to raise $5,000 to reward PBIS students. 

"I just believe all things are possible, I believe $5000 is possible," Parker said. "I can't do it, but together we can make a difference."

To drive and putt in Arnold's Golf Tourney at Godwin Golf Creek Golf Course for 9 holes, it only costs $20 and lunch is included.  Businesses can also sponsor a hole for $100. Proceeds will go toward purchasing weekly awards for students. 

Contact Sonja Parker at Arnold Magnet Academy for more information or by email at parker.sonja.t@muscogee.k12.ga.us.

