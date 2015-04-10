CPD Financial Crimes Unit arrest man connected to counterfeit money bust

The Columbus Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit needs help identifying an individual who was passing counterfeit money.The unknown person drives a four door white Chevrolet Trailblazer with an unknown tag.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Financial Crimes Unit made a major arrest on Thursday in a counterfeit money bust, and the investigation involved the U.S. Secret Service.

On Thursday, law enforcement agencies arrested Brandon Lee Turner on 21 counts of second-degree forgery for possessing and manufacturing counterfeit U.S. currency, according to a police press release.

Turner was arrested at a residence on Warm Springs Road on an outstanding warrant for first-degree forgery for passing counterfeit currency in the Columbus area.

Further investigation by Corporal Jane Edenfield of the CPD Financial Crimes unit, members of the Columbus Police Department Financial Crimes Unit and Secret Service agent located several devices used to print counterfeit currency.

During the search of the residence sheets of counterfeit currency were also located inside the residence.

Turner is set to appear in recorder's court on April 11, with the case being continued till April 14 at 9 a.m.

