Uptown Columbus welcomes back Market Days

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It‘s that time of the year for Broadway to be filled with vendors on Saturday mornings!

Market Days on Broadway Started back April 11 at 9 a.m. until noon on the 900, 1000 and 1100 blocks of Broadway. The market will continue every Saturday from Apr. until Nov.

There will be over 150 local vendors selling a variety of goods. The market will feature several local and organic farmers selling produce, along with soap vendors, home goods and baked goods.

There will also be local shelters and animal rescue groups on the median of Broadway.

The organizers of Market Days urges people not nor park on the median since it is a loading and unloading zone only.

If you have any questions about the market please call the Uptown office at (706) 596-0111.

