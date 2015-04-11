Army teams continue to fight for 'Best Ranger' title

Rangers at Fort Benning are preparing to have their mettle tested in the annual Best Ranger competition.The 32nd annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger competition is scheduled to begin Friday, April 10.

The 32nd annual Best Ranger Competition continued for several Army teams eyeing the coveted title in the military.

Saturday was another grueling day for some of the Army's best at Fort Benning.

"51 teams from across the Army for two person rangers in a test of endurance and tactical skills over this weekend," Col. David Fivecoat said, Commander of Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade.

There are only a few teams that will go through two of the six obstacles courses in the 2015 competition.

"The rangers that compete here are the top one percent and then they further distinguish themselves by volunteering to compete in the event," Col. Fivecoat said.

Rangers must do everything right and are judged to move on in the competition. There are high expectations for these rangers and they are all running off of little rest.

Fivecoat says, "The soldiers will be up an moving for most of the 72 hour period. Over the course of the weekend, they'll move about 50 miles, some of it running, some of it wearing sack and some of it carrying heavy equipment."

Teams from all over the world come to compete in one of the toughest and physically demanding competitions.

"The 51 teams represented conventional special operation unit from across the army including units from Hawaii and Europe," Fivecoat stated.

There can only be one winner, at the end of the annual event Sunday afternoon, a team will be named Best Ranger.

"By the end of the weekend, the two person teams will have moved over fifty miles, done two obstacles courses, shot weapons numerous times, a couple of land navigation courses and numerous test of their tactical skills," Fivecoat said.

The event is open to the public to watch and cheer on the remaining teams.

