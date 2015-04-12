Double murder-suicide claims 3 lives in Lee Co. Sunday; names released

Lee Road 390 or Ridge Road outside Opelika is quiet now, but Sunday afternoon red a blue lights filled the quiet community after reports of gunshots.

Lee Road 390 or Ridge Road outside Opelika is quiet now, but Sunday afternoon red a blue lights filled the quiet community after reports of gunshots.

A viewer submitted photo of the police presence near the double-shooting that left two people dead in Lee County on Sunday. (Source: East Alabama Media)

The scene with police presence following a double shooting in Lee County on Sunday. (Source: Viewer submission)

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The names of three people in Lee County have been released following a double murder suicide on Sunday afternoon.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed with East Alabama Reporter Allen Henry that the shooter has been identified as Ricky Carl Clark II, 22, of Phenix City.

The names of the two victims have also been released. The victims are Bonnie Christine Partridge, 47, of Phenix City, and Kenneth Wayne Partridge, 42, of Phenix City.

Clark was found dead of a single gunshot wound underneath a trailer where he and police had participated in a 5-hour standoff following the shooting.

Jones also confirmed that the issue behind the shooting was a custody fight over two children.

The two deaths have also been confirmed by the Lee County coroner, and their identities have not been released.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. CT in the 5000 block of Ridge Road, also known as Lee County Road 390.

Jones told East Alabama Reporter Allen Henry that the two victims died from multiple gunshot wounds and were found lying in the yard when law enforcement arrived. No children were present at the home at the time of the shooting.

Authorities from Opelika Police, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Lee County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the circumstances fatal shooting.

If you have any information about this case or any other criminal activity, please, contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 1-334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-555-7847.

Raycom News Network East Alabama reporter Allen Henry contributed to this report.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.