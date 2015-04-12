Columbus musicians kick off inaugural canned food drive Sunday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Local music artists in Columbus were out doing good deeds Sunday afternoon.

Their first ever "Helping a Million Hands" campaign collected clothing, monetary donations and non-perishable canned food for those in need.

The community dropped off items at canned food drive at Carver Park. All the items donated will be donated to House of Mercy.

"It's time for a positive change in our community. We have a lot of stuff that goes on that's bad and it's not a good look on the community. We just trying to show people out here that's willing to do something." Douglas Preston said.

There was also music and food for visitors. The group wants to hold more food drives like this one in the future.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.