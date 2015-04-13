1 dead following shooting at Phenix City lounge early Monday

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - One man is dead following a shooting at a Phenix City lounge early Monday morning, and other person was shot.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., Leon Harmon, 29, was pronounced dead at 2:34 a.m. Monday at Midtown Medical Center. Harmon died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Harmon and another person were shot at Richardson Lounge, located on 104 Seale Road in Phenix City after 2 a.m. Monday. The other person, whose name is not being released by police, was treated and released from the hospital.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide by Sumbry, and Harmon's body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery.

There has been no word on a suspect or suspects in this shooting, and the details leading up to the shooting are unclear. The Phenix City Police Department is investigating the incident.

