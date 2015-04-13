Connection made in two separate incidents in Columbus, Lee Co. this weekend

Lee Road 390 or Ridge Road outside Opelika is quiet now, but Sunday afternoon red a blue lights filled the quiet community after reports of gunshots.

There will be a fundraiser to assist the families of the Phenix City couple murdered over the weekend in Lee County.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two separate incidents in Columbus and Lee County have brought one connection between them, and one incident led to a tragic result.The man whose truck crashed into Deorio's Pizza restaurant on April 11 is also the same man who was shot and killed in Lee County on Sunday afternoon.According to an accident report, Kenneth Wayne Partridge, 42, of Phenix City, was the driver of a pickup truck that drove into Deorio's on Saturday shortly before noon Partridge, and his wife, Bonnie Christine Partridge, were killed in Lee County, AL on Sunday. The shooter, later identified by Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones as 22-year-old Ricky Carl Clark II, was found dead after a five-hour standoff with police with a single gunshot wound Valerie Bridges is the daughter of the owners of Deorios, and she met the couple hours after crash"If I had known that that was going to be his last 24 hours from the initial time I met Mr. Partridge and his wife Christina, I would've hugged them a little harder," Bridges said.Bridges was called to the restaurant after the crash and says it was an accident after car trouble.She added the couple visited Deorios for the first time a week ago sitting in the same booth as the Columbus Police Officers who suffered minor injuries during the crash.Bridges said the couple was apologetic about the incident, even coming to back apologize."He definitely didn't do it on purpose, he was so apologetic, he even offered to come back and do some of the construction himself," Bridges said.Partridge was a musician and DJ popular in the area and had several songs on YouTube

Family members of the victim have set up a donation page at this link.



[Note: We were told earlier by some family members that the GoFundMe page was a scam. However, the family has informed us that the page was set up by other family members without their knowledge and it is completely legitimate. We apologize to the family for this misunderstanding.]



Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

