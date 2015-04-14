UPDATE: LPD says case of stolen shelter dog is resolved

LaGrange Police Department is looking for a man who, with along with three kids, allegedly stole a dog from the Troup County Animal Shelter. (Source: Surveillance footage/LaGrange Police Department)

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The LaGrange Police Department said that they've resolved the case in the identity of a person they wanted to speak with in connection to a video from the Troup County Animal Shelter.

In a video posted to the LPD's Facebook page Tuesday morning, a man and three children are seen at the Troup County Animal Shelter on April 9.

Police did not indicate how the incident was resolved or who the persons in the video were. We've reached out to the LaGrange Police for further comment.

LPD said previously that the party of four had unlawfully entered the grounds of the Troup County Animal Shelter and taken a brown spaniel dog from the facility.

To adopt from the shelter, the LaGrange Humane Society lists adoption fees to take a pet home.

If you know this man or anyone in the video, you are asked to call LPD at (706)-883-2603 or Troup County CrimeStopper at (706)-812-1000, and refer to case number 2015041558.

