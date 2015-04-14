American Home Shield hosts job fair in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – American Home Shield is looking to fill 18 full time positions at its LaGrange call center on Wednesday April 15 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The positions are seasonal and will assist real estate agents nationwide who want to purchase home warranties for their listed properties. Those who get the job will be paid $12 per hour and the position will begin on May 11, 2015.

Candidates who are interested will meet and interview with managers on-site, see the facility and learn about the company.

If you are interested please bring multiple copies of a resume and wear interview attire. The company is also interested in bi-lingual candidates who speak English and Spanish.

People who are not available to attend the job fair can apply at jobs.ahs.com.

