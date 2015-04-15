LaGrange shooting leaves 1 dead, turns into murder investigation - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LaGrange shooting leaves 1 dead, turns into murder investigation

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department needs the public's help in identifying the suspects in a shooting Tuesday night that is responsible for the death of one man.

At around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, LaGrange Police responded to 222 McGregor Street in reference to multiple shots being fired and one individual being hit.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the victim, later identified as Tony Kennedy, 21, of LaGrange, with a gunshot wound to the head. Kennedy was transported to the West Georgia Medical Center, and then later to an Atlanta-area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, officials told News Leader 9's Jenyne Donaldson.

Another victim, Andre Bennett, was shot at but not injured during the shooting.

Witnesses reported that they observed five black males dressed in dark clothing near the intersection of McGregor Street and Fendig Street.

Wille Nelson lives just a few houses from the crime scene, and his SUV was hit by one of the stray bullets. 

"This used to be one of the best neighborhoods in Troup County but now it's just messed up," Nelson said. 

Tiesha Hearn, a friend of the victim, said this is hard to understand and that the gun violence has to stop. 

"It's sad because the man had a future and goals he wanted to do something with his life," Hearn said.  

The group of suspects walked toward the victims, who were talking with friends at 222 McGregor Street. One or more people in the group fired multiple shots and ran from the area after shooting Kennedy.

Neighbors said they heard at least 25 gun shots ring out. 

No motive for this crime has been revealed at this time, but two handguns were used in the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706)-883-2603, Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)-812-1000, or through messaging the department's Facebook page.

For additional information, please contact Detective Ley Wynne at 706-883-2620 or Sergeant Kirby at 706-883-2688.

