Shooters compete for World Cup events at Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Two U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) Olympians will compete for two World Cup events at Fort Benning from May 11 until May 19 and in Munich from May 28 until June 4.

The Olympians, Sgt. 1st Class Michael McPhail and Sgt. 1st Class Eric Uptagrafft, competed in the USA shooting Spring Selection Match from April 29 to April 3 at Fort Benning, which qualified them for two World Cup events in May for the International Prone Rifle Match.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael McPhail, a 2012 Olympic competitor tied the world record during the Spring Selection Match with a score of 632.3. Previously, he broke the International Prone Rifle record at the International Rifle Selection Match in Colorado Springs, CO.

"Although, once in a while you can get lucky and shoot overall high scores, Sgt. 1st Class McPhail's scores were extremely high, and breaking the world record and tying it in two competitions is not an easy feat,” Sgt. 1st Class Jason Parker stated, USAMU International Rifle Team coach.

Sgt. Parker also says that Sgt. Uptagrafft's performances were very good and three out of his four courses of fire in his last matches earned him a spot at the World Cup events.

Other USAMU shooters have secured spots in the upcoming May World Cups. Altogether, 17 athletes of more than 200 participants qualified for the two May World Cup events during the USA shooting Spring Selection.

USAMU strives to raise the standard of Army marksmanship, further small arms research, and enhance the Army's overall combat readiness.

