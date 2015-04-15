CSU names new president Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University and the University System of Georgia Board of Regents have named Dr. Chris Markwood as the fifth president of the university on Wednesday.

"Columbus State University is well positioned to continue its trajectory of excellence and growth. My family and I are thrilled to join such a vibrant campus and community at such an exciting time," Markwood said in a statement online.

The USG announced that they confirmed Markwood, who will assume the role on June 1.

Prior to being named the president of CSU, Markwood was the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi since 2011.

Markwood's appointments comes seven months after Tim Mescon retired last year.

